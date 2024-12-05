NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 6
Published 10:18 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see on a Friday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups.
Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 6
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -2.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 210.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (213.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Celtics -6.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Hawks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -3.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 245.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
