NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see on a Friday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -2.5

Magic -2.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 210.5 points

210.5 points Total Pick: Over (213.8 total projected points)

Over (213.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics -6.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)

Over (228.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Hawks -3.5

Hawks -3.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)

Over (231.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -3.5

Kings -3.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

NBCS-CA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -3.5

Pacers -3.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.9 total projected points)

Over (236.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN

CHSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

Trail Blazers -2.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and KJZZ

KATU and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

