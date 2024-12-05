NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 6

Published 10:18 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see on a Friday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Spread: Magic -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
  • Total: 210.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (213.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Spread: Celtics -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
  • Total: 230.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Spread: Hawks -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
  • Total: 231.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Spread: Kings -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Pacers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
  • Total: 245.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (236.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

  • Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: KATU and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

