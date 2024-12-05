Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens meet on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 25:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
  • In 26 games played this season, he has put up 23 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens have conceded 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -23, the team is 31st in the league.
  • The Canadiens are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
23 Points 0
7 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

