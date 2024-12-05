Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens meet on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.

He has picked up at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).

In 26 games played this season, he has put up 23 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens have conceded 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -23, the team is 31st in the league.

The Canadiens are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.