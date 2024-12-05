Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, facing the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 19:29 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 26 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 13 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Canadiens have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

