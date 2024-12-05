Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, facing the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 19:29 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 26 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 13 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Canadiens have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
14 Points 0
5 Goals 0
9 Assists 0

