Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game - December 5

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:04 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
  • In 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
  • The Canadiens are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
13 Points 0
7 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

