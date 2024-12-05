Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:04 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
- In 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
- The Canadiens are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
