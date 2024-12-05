Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:04 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.

He has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).

In 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

The Canadiens are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.