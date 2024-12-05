Titans vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 14 Published 2:45 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are listed as 3.5-point underdogs as they try to end their five-game losing streak in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. This contest has a point total of 39.5.

Before the Titans meet the Jaguars, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread only two times in 12 contests this season.

The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).

Jacksonville has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

The Jaguars are 6-2 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Of 12 Jacksonville games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

