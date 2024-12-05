Titans vs. Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 14 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-9) host a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) team on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium (and same-game parlay options are available). The Jaguars have lost five games in a row.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread

Spread: Titans -3.5 (-102), Jaguars +3.5 (-120)

Titans -3.5 (-102), Jaguars +3.5 (-120) Computer Pick: Jaguars

Jaguars The Titans have covered the spread just two times over 12 games with a set spread.

Tennessee has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when it is at least a 3.5-point favorite.

The Jaguars have covered the spread in a game seven times this year (7-5-0).

In games it has played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, Jacksonville has an ATS record of 6-2.

Titans vs. Jaguars Total

Total: 39.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

39.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Titans games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

Jaguars games this season have gone over the total in seven of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

These two teams are scoring 37.4 points per game between them, 2.1 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

These two teams surrender a combined 56 points per game, 16.5 more points than this contest’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +162, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -215

+162, -215 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop nets $89.06 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his passing touchdow prop, a parlay pays out $89.06 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Jaguars to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his TD prop bet earns $81.70 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Jaguars to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis hitting the over on his touchdown prop earns $81.70 on a $10 bet.

