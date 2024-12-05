Will Adam Wilsby Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5?
Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Will Adam Wilsby find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Adam Wilsby score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilsby stats and insights
- Wilsby is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Wilsby has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
