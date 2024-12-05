Will Adam Wilsby Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5? Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Will Adam Wilsby find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Adam Wilsby score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilsby stats and insights

Wilsby is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Wilsby has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

