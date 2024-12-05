Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5? Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

