Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5?
Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
