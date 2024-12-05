Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5? Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

