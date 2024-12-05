Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5? Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Josi averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 24:50 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

