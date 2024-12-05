Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 5?
Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in six of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|16:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
