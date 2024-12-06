Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jaguars Game – Week 14 Published 5:38 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

Titans vs. Jaguars Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model’s prediction are essentially the same (within 0.4 points of each other).

The Titans have a 65.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Titans have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

Tennessee has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

This season, the Jaguars have been listed as the underdog in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

Jacksonville has been at least a +155 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jaguars (+3.5)

Jaguars (+3.5) The Titans have put together a record of 2-10-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Jaguars have gone 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)

Over (40) The two teams average a combined 2.6 less points per game (37.4) than this matchup’s over/under of 40 points.

The Titans and the Jaguars have seen their opponents average a combined 16 more points per game than the over/under of 40 set in this outing (including the playoffs).

Titans games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Jaguars’ 12 games with a set total.

