December 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:18 am Friday, December 6, 2024
In a Friday NHL schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests, the Washington Capitals versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is a game to see.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of Friday’s NHL action.
How to Watch December 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.