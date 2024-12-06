Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 6 Published 6:16 am Friday, December 6, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 118 – Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)

Lakers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.2)

Hawks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Hawks have had more success against the spread than the Lakers this season, tallying an ATS record of 10-13-0, as opposed to the 8-14-0 record of the Lakers.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 2-6 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 65.2% of the time this season (15 out of 23), which is more often than Los Angeles’ games have (10 out of 22).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 5-6, while the Lakers are 1-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 118.4 points allowed per contest, but their offense has provided a lift, putting up 116.6 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Atlanta is allowing 44.6 boards per game this year (20th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by pulling down 45.9 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.7 per game (third-best in NBA).

Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are making 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They own a 34.2% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from downtown.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers score 111.5 points per game and allow 115.7, ranking them 17th in the league offensively and 22nd on defense.

In 2024-25, Los Angeles is fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.3 per game) and 16th in rebounds allowed (44).

At 26.5 assists per game, the Lakers are 12th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 20th in forcing them (13.5 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are fifth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

