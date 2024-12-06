Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 6
Published 6:16 am Friday, December 6, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 118 – Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.1
- The Hawks have had more success against the spread than the Lakers this season, tallying an ATS record of 10-13-0, as opposed to the 8-14-0 record of the Lakers.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 2-6 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.
- Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 65.2% of the time this season (15 out of 23), which is more often than Los Angeles’ games have (10 out of 22).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 5-6, while the Lakers are 1-7 as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 118.4 points allowed per contest, but their offense has provided a lift, putting up 116.6 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).
- Atlanta is allowing 44.6 boards per game this year (20th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by pulling down 45.9 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).
- The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.7 per game (third-best in NBA).
- Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are making 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They own a 34.2% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from downtown.
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers score 111.5 points per game and allow 115.7, ranking them 17th in the league offensively and 22nd on defense.
- In 2024-25, Los Angeles is fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.3 per game) and 16th in rebounds allowed (44).
- At 26.5 assists per game, the Lakers are 12th in the league.
- In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 20th in forcing them (13.5 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are fifth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.
