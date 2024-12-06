How to Pick the Senators vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 7

Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 7:00 PM ET between the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Senators vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

  • This season, Ottawa and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 14 times.
  • A total of 10 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.
  • These two teams combine for 5.3 goals per game, 0.1999999999999993 less than the total set for this contest.
  • These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Senators Moneyline: -134

  • The Senators are 6-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • When playing with moneyline odds of -134 or shorter, Ottawa is 4-6 (winning 40.0% of the time).
  • Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Senators’ implied win probability is 57.3%.

Predators Moneyline: +112

  • Nashville is aiming for its first win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 10 opportunities).
  • When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +112 or longer, they have not won a game in seven opportunities.
  • Nashville’s implied probability to win is 47.2% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Ottawa 4, Nashville 2

Senators Points Leaders

  • One of Ottawa’s top offensive players this season is Tim Stutzle, who has put up 30 points in 25 games.
  • Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 14 assists for Ottawa to compile 27 total points (1.1 per game).
  • Through 25 games, Drake Batherson has proven himself as a contributor for Ottawa. He has 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).
  • In 16 games played this season, Linus Ullmark (6-7-2) has allowed 44 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Roman Josi has recorded seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.9 per game).
  • Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
  • Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 14.
  • Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-11-5 on the season, allowing 57 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 578 saves with a .910 save percentage (17th in the league).

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/30/2024 Kings L 5-2 Away -101
12/1/2024 Ducks L 4-3 Away -166
12/5/2024 Red Wings W 2-1 Home -184
12/7/2024 Predators Home -134
12/8/2024 Islanders Home
12/11/2024 Ducks Home
12/13/2024 Hurricanes Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118
12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131
12/7/2024 Senators Away +112
12/10/2024 Flames Home
12/12/2024 Stars Away
12/14/2024 Avalanche Away

Ottawa vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Ottawa, Ontario
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

