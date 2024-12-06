How to Pick the Senators vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 7
Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 7:00 PM ET between the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this game.
Senators vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- This season, Ottawa and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 14 times.
- A total of 10 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.3 goals per game, 0.1999999999999993 less than the total set for this contest.
- These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Senators Moneyline: -134
- The Senators are 6-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -134 or shorter, Ottawa is 4-6 (winning 40.0% of the time).
- Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Senators’ implied win probability is 57.3%.
Predators Moneyline: +112
- Nashville is aiming for its first win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 10 opportunities).
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +112 or longer, they have not won a game in seven opportunities.
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 47.2% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Ottawa 4, Nashville 2
Senators Points Leaders
- One of Ottawa’s top offensive players this season is Tim Stutzle, who has put up 30 points in 25 games.
- Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 14 assists for Ottawa to compile 27 total points (1.1 per game).
- Through 25 games, Drake Batherson has proven himself as a contributor for Ottawa. He has 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).
- In 16 games played this season, Linus Ullmark (6-7-2) has allowed 44 goals.
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi has recorded seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.9 per game).
- Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 14.
- Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-11-5 on the season, allowing 57 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 578 saves with a .910 save percentage (17th in the league).
Senators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/30/2024
|Kings
|L 5-2
|Away
|-101
|12/1/2024
|Ducks
|L 4-3
|Away
|-166
|12/5/2024
|Red Wings
|W 2-1
|Home
|-184
|12/7/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-134
|12/8/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|12/11/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/13/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|L 3-2
|Away
|+122
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Away
|+118
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|+112
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
Ottawa vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
