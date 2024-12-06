How to Pick the Senators vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 7 Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 7:00 PM ET between the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Senators vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, Ottawa and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 14 times.

A total of 10 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.3 goals per game, 0.1999999999999993 less than the total set for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Senators Moneyline: -134

The Senators are 6-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -134 or shorter, Ottawa is 4-6 (winning 40.0% of the time).

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Senators’ implied win probability is 57.3%.

Predators Moneyline: +112

Nashville is aiming for its first win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 10 opportunities).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +112 or longer, they have not won a game in seven opportunities.

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 47.2% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ottawa 4, Nashville 2

Senators Points Leaders

One of Ottawa’s top offensive players this season is Tim Stutzle, who has put up 30 points in 25 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 14 assists for Ottawa to compile 27 total points (1.1 per game).

Through 25 games, Drake Batherson has proven himself as a contributor for Ottawa. He has 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).

In 16 games played this season, Linus Ullmark (6-7-2) has allowed 44 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has recorded seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.9 per game).

Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 14.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-11-5 on the season, allowing 57 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 578 saves with a .910 save percentage (17th in the league).

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/30/2024 Kings L 5-2 Away -101 12/1/2024 Ducks L 4-3 Away -166 12/5/2024 Red Wings W 2-1 Home -184 12/7/2024 Predators – Home -134 12/8/2024 Islanders – Home – 12/11/2024 Ducks – Home – 12/13/2024 Hurricanes – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators – Away +112 12/10/2024 Flames – Home – 12/12/2024 Stars – Away – 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away –

Ottawa vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

