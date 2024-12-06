How to Watch the Hawks vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published 12:45 am Friday, December 6, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- Atlanta is 5-0 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.
- The 116.6 points per game the Hawks put up are only 0.9 more points than the Lakers give up (115.7).
- Atlanta has a 10-5 record when putting up more than 115.7 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.2% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 24th.
- The Lakers average 6.9 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Hawks allow (118.4).
- Los Angeles has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 118.4 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are scoring 117.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.6 points per contest.
- Atlanta is allowing 118.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 118.3.
- When playing at home, the Hawks are sinking 0.5 fewer treys per game (12) than on the road (12.5). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to on the road (34.9%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers score more points per game at home (116.8) than away (107), and also give up fewer points at home (114.3) than on the road (116.9).
- At home, Los Angeles allows 114.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 116.9.
- At home the Lakers are picking up 27.9 assists per game, 2.6 more than away (25.3).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Christian Wood
|Out
|Knee
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
|Bronny James
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Hamstring
|Austin Reaves
|Out
|Pelvis
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jaxson Hayes
|Out
|Ankle
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Knee