How to Watch the Hawks vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6

Published 12:45 am Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE
Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
  • Atlanta is 5-0 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.
  • The 116.6 points per game the Hawks put up are only 0.9 more points than the Lakers give up (115.7).
  • Atlanta has a 10-5 record when putting up more than 115.7 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.2% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 24th.
  • The Lakers average 6.9 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Hawks allow (118.4).
  • Los Angeles has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 118.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Hawks are scoring 117.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.6 points per contest.
  • Atlanta is allowing 118.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 118.3.
  • When playing at home, the Hawks are sinking 0.5 fewer treys per game (12) than on the road (12.5). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to on the road (34.9%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Lakers score more points per game at home (116.8) than away (107), and also give up fewer points at home (114.3) than on the road (116.9).
  • At home, Los Angeles allows 114.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 116.9.
  • At home the Lakers are picking up 27.9 assists per game, 2.6 more than away (25.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Out Personal
Trae Young Questionable Achilles

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Christian Wood Out Knee
LeBron James Questionable Foot
Bronny James Questionable Heel
Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Hamstring
Austin Reaves Out Pelvis
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
Jaxson Hayes Out Ankle
Jarred Vanderbilt Out Knee

