How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Published 9:19 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

The Louisville Cardinals versus the UConn Huskies is one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that features a ranked team on the court.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 7 Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 22 Louisville Cardinals at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 7

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 8

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 8

Spurs vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19

Spurs vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup