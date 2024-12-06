How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7
Published 9:19 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
The Louisville Cardinals versus the UConn Huskies is one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that features a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 7 Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 6 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 22 Louisville Cardinals at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
