NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 7

Published 4:16 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

The matchups in a Saturday NBA slate sure to please include the Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Want to boost your odds prior to Saturday’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

