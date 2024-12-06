NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 7 Published 4:16 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The matchups in a Saturday NBA slate sure to please include the Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Want to boost your odds prior to Saturday’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH

FDSSE and FDSOH

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2

MNMT and ALT2

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA

SportsNet and KFAA

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET

MSG and FDSDET

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN

AZFamily and FDSSUN

