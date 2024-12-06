NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 7
Published 4:16 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
The matchups in a Saturday NBA slate sure to please include the Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Want to boost your odds prior to Saturday’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 7
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOH
Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2
- TV Channel: MNMT and ALT2
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK
Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA
- TV Channel: SportsNet and KFAA
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
