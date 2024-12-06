Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 7 Published 7:41 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

Currently, the Ottawa Senators (11-12-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-14-6) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Artem Zub D Out Foot David Perron LW Out Upper Body Nikolas Matinpalo D Questionable Illness

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Senators vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators’ 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Ottawa has allowed 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

Their -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 60 goals this season (2.2 per game), 31st in the league.

Nashville has conceded 85 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.

Their -25 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Senators vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-134) Predators (+113) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.