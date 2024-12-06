Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 7
Published 7:41 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
Currently, the Ottawa Senators (11-12-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-14-6) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artem Zub
|D
|Out
|Foot
|David Perron
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nikolas Matinpalo
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan O’Reilly
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Senators vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators’ 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Ottawa has allowed 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
- Their -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 60 goals this season (2.2 per game), 31st in the league.
- Nashville has conceded 85 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.
- Their -25 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Senators vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-134)
|Predators (+113)
|6
