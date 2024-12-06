Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 7

Published 7:41 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Senators vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 7

Currently, the Ottawa Senators (11-12-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-14-6) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Artem Zub D Out Foot
David Perron LW Out Upper Body
Nikolas Matinpalo D Questionable Illness

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Senators vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Ottawa, Ontario
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Senators Season Insights

  • The Senators’ 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
  • Ottawa has allowed 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
  • Their -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 60 goals this season (2.2 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville has conceded 85 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.
  • Their -25 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Senators vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Senators (-134) Predators (+113) 6

