Spurs vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19 Published 5:23 am Friday, December 6, 2024

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs (11-11) take on the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSW and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSW and FDSSE

FDSSW and FDSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spurs vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Spurs Hawks 110.9 Points Avg. 116.6 111.7 Points Allowed Avg. 118.4 45.5% Field Goal % 46.4% 34.7% Three Point % 34.2%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Spurs’ Top Players

Victor Wembanyama puts up 23.5 points per game for the Spurs while tacking on 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Chris Paul is averaging 10.4 points, 8.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Wembanyama knocks down 3.1 threes per game to lead active Spurs.

Paul averages 1.4 steals per game. Wembanyama collects 3.4 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 20.7 points per game and 12 assists per game to go with 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds.

Young cashes in on 2.5 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/5 Bulls L 139-124 Home -1.5 12/6 Kings – Home – 12/8 Pelicans – Home – 12/13 Trail Blazers – Away – 12/15 Timberwolves – Home – 12/19 Hawks – Home – 12/21 Trail Blazers – Home – 12/23 76ers – Away – 12/25 Knicks – Away – 12/27 Nets – Away – 12/29 Timberwolves – Away –

Go see the Spurs or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/2 Pelicans W 124-112 Home -9.5 12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/11 Knicks – Away – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.