Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 7

Published 8:23 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 7

The Ottawa Senators (11-12-2) host the Nashville Predators (7-14-6) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario on December 7, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Senators are 14th in the Eastern Conference (24 points), and the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference (20 points).

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Senators vs. Predators Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Ottawa, Ontario
  • Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Senators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Tim Stützle 25 10 20 30 25 7
F Drake Batherson 25 9 18 27 15 10
F Brady Tkachuk 25 13 14 27 16 6
F Joshua Norris 25 11 6 17 16 5
F Claude Giroux 25 6 11 17 25 4

Senators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3.08 (14th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.2 (25th)
  • Shots: 31 (3rd)
  • Shots Allowed: 27.4 (8th)
  • Power Play %: 26.44 (7th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 75.68 (25th)

Senators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 7 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 8 vs. Islanders: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 11 vs. Ducks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 13 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 14 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 17 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 19 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 21 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 22 at Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 28 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 29 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 2 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 9 vs. Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 at Penguins: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 12 vs. Stars: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Bruins: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Roman Josi 27 7 16 23 44 16
F Filip Forsberg 27 9 8 17 38 18
F Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 21 10
F Steven Stamkos 27 7 6 13 14 9
F Jonathan Marchessault 27 5 8 13 35 3

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.22 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.15 (22nd)
  • Shots: 29.1 (14th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.8 (23rd)
  • Power Play %: 19.05 (20th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 87.5 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 7

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 8

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 8

Spurs vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19

Spurs vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup