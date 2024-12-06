Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 7 Published 8:23 pm Friday, December 6, 2024

The Ottawa Senators (11-12-2) host the Nashville Predators (7-14-6) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario on December 7, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Senators are 14th in the Eastern Conference (24 points), and the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference (20 points).

Senators vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Senators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Tim Stützle 25 10 20 30 25 7 F Drake Batherson 25 9 18 27 15 10 F Brady Tkachuk 25 13 14 27 16 6 F Joshua Norris 25 11 6 17 16 5 F Claude Giroux 25 6 11 17 25 4

Senators Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.08 (14th)

3.08 (14th) Goals Allowed: 3.2 (25th)

3.2 (25th) Shots: 31 (3rd)

31 (3rd) Shots Allowed: 27.4 (8th)

27.4 (8th) Power Play %: 26.44 (7th)

26.44 (7th) Penalty Kill %: 75.68 (25th)

Senators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 7 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 8 vs. Islanders: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 11 vs. Ducks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 13 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 14 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 17 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 19 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 22 at Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 28 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 29 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 2 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 9 vs. Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 at Penguins: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 12 vs. Stars: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Bruins: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Roman Josi 27 7 16 23 44 16 F Filip Forsberg 27 9 8 17 38 18 F Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 21 10 F Steven Stamkos 27 7 6 13 14 9 F Jonathan Marchessault 27 5 8 13 35 3

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.22 (32nd)

2.22 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.15 (22nd)

3.15 (22nd) Shots: 29.1 (14th)

29.1 (14th) Shots Allowed: 29.8 (23rd)

29.8 (23rd) Power Play %: 19.05 (20th)

19.05 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 87.5 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+

1:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

