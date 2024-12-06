Where to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 8
Published 4:37 pm Friday, December 6, 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are on a five-game losing streak as they prepare for a meeting with the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Interested in watching this matchup? You can do so on TV.
Dec 8, 2024: Titans vs. Jaguars Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|835 YDS / 4 TD / 69.6 YPG / 4.3 YPC
37 REC / 211 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.6 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,659 YDS (64.2%) / 12 TD / 9 INT
172 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.1 RUSH YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|43 REC / 679 YDS / 3 TD / 56.6 YPG
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|20 REC / 365 YDS / 8 TD / 40.6 YPG
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|86 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|52 TKL / 11 TFL / 6 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|53 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD
|Arden Key
|OLB
|30 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|L 23-13
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|W 32-27
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|L 42-19
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Jaguars Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|46 REC / 765 YDS / 6 TD / 63.8 YPG
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|547 YDS / 4 TD / 49.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|371 YDS / 2 TD / 37.1 YPG / 3.9 YPC
25 REC / 114 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.4 REC YPG
|Evan Engram
|TE
|43 REC / 332 YDS / 1 TD / 41.5 YPG
|Travon Walker
|DE
|44 TKL / 10 TFL / 8.5 SACK
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|85 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|71 TKL / 4 TFL
|Foyesade Oluokun
|LB
|63 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Jaguars Injuries
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Dolphins
|L 20-17
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|Browns
|L 18-13
|CBS
|9/23/2024
|at Bills
|L 47-10
|ESPN
|9/29/2024
|at Texans
|L 24-20
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|Colts
|W 37-34
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|vs. Bears
|L 35-16
|NFL Network
|10/20/2024
|vs. Patriots
|W 32-16
|NFL Network
|10/27/2024
|Packers
|L 30-27
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|at Eagles
|L 28-23
|CBS
|11/10/2024
|Vikings
|L 12-7
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-6
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|Texans
|L 23-20
|FOX
|12/8/2024
|at Titans
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Jets
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Raiders
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|Titans
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|at Colts
|–
|–