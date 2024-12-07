Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 8
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Maryland Terrapins and Purdue Boilermakers take the court in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Sunday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Maryland +3.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-3.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Oklahoma State by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Seton Hall (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Howard +27.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Howard Bison at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 23 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-27.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Vanderbilt +0.5 vs. TCU
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Vanderbilt by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: TCU (-0.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s -1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Iona Gaels
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Maine +5.5 vs. Fordham
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears at Fordham Rams
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Fordham by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Fordham (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Louisiana +8.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Louisiana Tech by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Auburn -27.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Auburn by 29.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn (-27.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UCLA +3.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-3.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Texas -1.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- Computer Projection: Texas by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.