Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Saturday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 27 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 21:12 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).

He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.

The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.