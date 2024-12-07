Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Saturday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 27 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 21:12 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).
- He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
