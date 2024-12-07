Buy Tickets for Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on December 7 Published 5:39 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

You should watch Tim Stutzle and Roman Josi in particular on Saturday, when the Ottawa Senators meet the Nashville Predators at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Senators vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 7

Saturday, December 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Senators (-131)

Senators (-131) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Senators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Tim Stützle 25 10 20 30 Brady Tkachuk 25 13 14 27 Drake Batherson 25 9 18 27 Claude Giroux 25 6 11 17 Joshua Norris 25 11 6 17 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 27 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 27 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 Jonathan Marchessault 27 5 8 13 Steven Stamkos 27 7 6 13

Senators vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Senators offense’s 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

On defense, Ottawa has allowed 80 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The Senators have the league’s seventh-best power-play conversion rate at 26.44%.

The Predators’ 60 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 85 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.

The Predators have a 19.05% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 20 percentage.

