Buy Tickets for Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators on December 7
Published 5:39 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
You should watch Tim Stutzle and Roman Josi in particular on Saturday, when the Ottawa Senators meet the Nashville Predators at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Senators vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Senators (-131)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Senators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tim Stützle
|25
|10
|20
|30
|Brady Tkachuk
|25
|13
|14
|27
|Drake Batherson
|25
|9
|18
|27
|Claude Giroux
|25
|6
|11
|17
|Joshua Norris
|25
|11
|6
|17
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|27
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|27
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|Jonathan Marchessault
|27
|5
|8
|13
|Steven Stamkos
|27
|7
|6
|13
Senators vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Senators offense’s 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- On defense, Ottawa has allowed 80 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The Senators have the league’s seventh-best power-play conversion rate at 26.44%.
- The Predators’ 60 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 85 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th.
- The Predators have a 19.05% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 20 percentage.
