December 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:14 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Today’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Tampa Bay Lightning squaring off against the Vancouver Canucks.

We’ve got everything you need regarding how to watch today’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Seattle Kraken @ New York Rangers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Vancouver Canucks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.