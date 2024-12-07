Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 5:25 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - December 7

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 19:12 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
  • Through 27 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
  • The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
  • The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

