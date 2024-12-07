Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:25 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 19:12 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
- Through 27 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
- The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
