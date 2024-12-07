Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:25 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 19:12 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 17 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).

Through 27 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.