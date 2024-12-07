Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - December 7

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:40 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
  • In eight of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators rank 16th in goals against, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
27 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - December 7

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - December 7

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - December 7

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - December 7

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup