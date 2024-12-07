Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:40 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

In eight of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

