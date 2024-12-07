Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:40 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
- In eight of the 27 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
- The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
