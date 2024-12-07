Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – December 8 Published 4:33 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (13-11), which currently has just one player listed, as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (11-9, five injured players) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hawks won their most recent matchup 134-132 in OT against the Lakers on Friday. In the win, Trae Young led the Hawks with 31 points.

The Nuggets’ most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 126-114 loss to the Cavaliers. Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in the Nuggets’ loss, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DaRon Holmes PF Out For Season Achilles Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee 2.3 2.0 0.0 Dario Saric PF Questionable Ankle 3.4 3.5 1.1 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Hamstring 17.8 4.0 6.2 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Calf 15.1 6.4 3.3

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ALT and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

