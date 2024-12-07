Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – December 8
Published 4:33 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (13-11), which currently has just one player listed, as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (11-9, five injured players) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Hawks won their most recent matchup 134-132 in OT against the Lakers on Friday. In the win, Trae Young led the Hawks with 31 points.
The Nuggets’ most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 126-114 loss to the Cavaliers. Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in the Nuggets’ loss, leading the team.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|DaRon Holmes
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|2.3
|2.0
|0.0
|Dario Saric
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|3.4
|3.5
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|17.8
|4.0
|6.2
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|15.1
|6.4
|3.3
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
