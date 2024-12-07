How to Watch Iowa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 7 Published 7:15 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

A pair of hot squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) host the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Volunteers, winners of six in a row.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, you can find it on FOX.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Iowa 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best team in the nation in points scored (95.0 per game) and 235th in points conceded (66.3).

With 36.0 boards per game, Iowa ranks 78th in college basketball. It cedes 26.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks 27th in college basketball.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 29th in the nation in assists at 17.5 per game.

Iowa is averaging 15.5 turnovers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 18.4 turnovers per contest (89th-ranked).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-point makes (11.2 per game), and they rank No. 225 in 3-point percentage (29.3%).

Iowa ranks in the bottom 25 in the nation in threes allowed per game with 8.4 (20th-worst), and it ranks 207th in college basketball with a 31.0% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

The Volunteers take 53.5% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 46.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.8% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 31.2% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the nation on offense (95.0 points scored per game) and ranked 235th defensively (66.3 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is eighth-best in the country in rebounds (41.0 per game) and 49th in rebounds conceded (27.8).

At 17.5 assists per game, the Volunteers are 29th in the nation.

Tennessee is 135th in college basketball in turnovers per game (15.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.7).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 225th in 3-point percentage at 29.3%.

Giving up 4.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 29.3% from beyond the arc, Tennessee is 67th and 151st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 53.5% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 46.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.8% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 31.2% have been 3-pointers.

Iowa’s Top Players

Hawkeyes Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lucy Olsen 6 17.3 4.5 5.3 0.8 0.2 1.2 Addison O’Grady 8 15.0 4.8 1.3 0.5 1.8 0.0 Hannah Stuelke 8 14.5 7.1 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 Taylor McCabe 8 7.1 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 2.1 Aaliyah Guyton 3 6.7 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.3 1.7

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 6 19.7 6.2 3.7 3.0 0.8 1.2 Edie Darby 1 12.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 2.0 Ruby Whitehorn 6 11.7 7.0 1.8 1.7 0.3 0.7 Samara Spencer 6 11.2 3.8 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.0 Lazaria Spearman 6 10.8 4.7 0.8 1.3 0.2 0.8

Iowa’s Upcoming Schedule

December 7 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

December 11 vs. Iowa State at 9:00 PM ET

December 15 at Michigan State at 12:00 PM ET

December 20 vs. Northern Iowa at 7:30 PM ET

December 29 vs. Purdue at 3:00 PM ET

January 1 at Penn State at 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

