How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7
Published 5:19 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
There are five games featuring an SEC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
East Carolina Pirates at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
UTSA Roadrunners at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.