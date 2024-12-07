How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7

Published 12:19 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 7

Two games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Northern Illinois Huskies at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes

