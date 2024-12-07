How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 7 Published 12:19 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Two games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Today’s SEC Games

Northern Illinois Huskies at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

