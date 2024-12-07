How to Watch Tennessee vs. Iowa Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 7 Published 7:15 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The Hawkeyes have taken eight games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

At 77.8 points scored per game and 58.3 points conceded, the Hawkeyes are 48th in the nation on offense and 89th defensively.

Tennessee is allowing 27.8 boards per game this season (49th-ranked in college basketball), but it has shined by averaging 41.0 rebounds per contest (eighth-best).

The Hawkeyes are 28th in the nation in assists (17.5 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 25.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 134th in college basketball by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawkeyes are 154th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and 135th in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

So far this year, Tennessee is ceding 4.8 threes per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 29.3% (150th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes take 33.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 66.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.8% of the Hawkeyes’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.2% are 2-pointers.

Iowa 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Hawkeyes are 48th in the nation on offense (77.8 points scored per game) and 89th on defense (58.3 points conceded).

With 36.0 rebounds per game and 26.6 rebounds conceded, Iowa is 77th and 27th in the country, respectively.

The Hawkeyes are 28th in the nation in assists (17.5 per game) in 2024-25.

Iowa commits 15.5 turnovers per game and force 18.4 per game, ranking 148th and 89th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Hawkeyes make 6.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 154th and 135th, respectively, in the country.

In 2024-25, Iowa is 19th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 207th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.0%).

In 2024-25, the Hawkeyes have taken 33.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 66.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.8% of the Hawkeyes’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 78.2% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 6 19.7 6.2 3.7 3.0 0.8 1.2 Edie Darby 1 12.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 2.0 Ruby Whitehorn 6 11.7 7.0 1.8 1.7 0.3 0.7 Samara Spencer 6 11.2 3.8 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.0 Lazaria Spearman 6 10.8 4.7 0.8 1.3 0.2 0.8

Iowa’s Top Players

Hawkeyes Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lucy Olsen 6 17.3 4.5 5.3 0.8 0.2 1.2 Addison O’Grady 8 15.0 4.8 1.3 0.5 1.8 0.0 Hannah Stuelke 8 14.5 7.1 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 Taylor McCabe 8 7.1 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 2.1 Aaliyah Guyton 3 6.7 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.3 1.7

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

Iowa’s Upcoming Schedule

December 7 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

December 11 vs. Iowa State at 9:00 PM ET

December 15 at Michigan State at 12:00 PM ET

December 20 vs. Northern Iowa at 7:30 PM ET

December 29 vs. Purdue at 3:00 PM ET

January 1 at Penn State at 1:00 PM ET

