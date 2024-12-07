How to Watch Tennessee vs. Iowa Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 7
Published 7:15 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The Hawkeyes have taken eight games in a row.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- At 77.8 points scored per game and 58.3 points conceded, the Hawkeyes are 48th in the nation on offense and 89th defensively.
- Tennessee is allowing 27.8 boards per game this season (49th-ranked in college basketball), but it has shined by averaging 41.0 rebounds per contest (eighth-best).
- The Hawkeyes are 28th in the nation in assists (17.5 per game) in 2024-25.
- Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 25.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 134th in college basketball by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawkeyes are 154th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and 135th in 3-point percentage (32.1%).
- So far this year, Tennessee is ceding 4.8 threes per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 29.3% (150th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- The Hawkeyes take 33.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 66.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.8% of the Hawkeyes’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.2% are 2-pointers.
Iowa 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Hawkeyes are 48th in the nation on offense (77.8 points scored per game) and 89th on defense (58.3 points conceded).
- With 36.0 rebounds per game and 26.6 rebounds conceded, Iowa is 77th and 27th in the country, respectively.
- The Hawkeyes are 28th in the nation in assists (17.5 per game) in 2024-25.
- Iowa commits 15.5 turnovers per game and force 18.4 per game, ranking 148th and 89th, respectively, in college basketball.
- The Hawkeyes make 6.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 154th and 135th, respectively, in the country.
- In 2024-25, Iowa is 19th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 207th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.0%).
- In 2024-25, the Hawkeyes have taken 33.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 66.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.8% of the Hawkeyes’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 78.2% have been 2-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|6
|19.7
|6.2
|3.7
|3.0
|0.8
|1.2
|Edie Darby
|1
|12.0
|2.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|Ruby Whitehorn
|6
|11.7
|7.0
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|Samara Spencer
|6
|11.2
|3.8
|4.8
|0.8
|0.2
|2.0
|Lazaria Spearman
|6
|10.8
|4.7
|0.8
|1.3
|0.2
|0.8
Iowa’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lucy Olsen
|6
|17.3
|4.5
|5.3
|0.8
|0.2
|1.2
|Addison O’Grady
|8
|15.0
|4.8
|1.3
|0.5
|1.8
|0.0
|Hannah Stuelke
|8
|14.5
|7.1
|2.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|Taylor McCabe
|8
|7.1
|3.0
|1.0
|0.4
|0.0
|2.1
|Aaliyah Guyton
|3
|6.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.3
|1.7
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET
- December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET
- December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET
- December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET
- December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET
- December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET
Iowa’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 7 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET
- December 11 vs. Iowa State at 9:00 PM ET
- December 15 at Michigan State at 12:00 PM ET
- December 20 vs. Northern Iowa at 7:30 PM ET
- December 29 vs. Purdue at 3:00 PM ET
- January 1 at Penn State at 1:00 PM ET
Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!