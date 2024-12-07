How to Watch Tennessee vs. Iowa Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 7

Published 7:15 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The Hawkeyes have taken eight games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Iowa 2024-25 Stats

  • In 2024-25, the Hawkeyes are 48th in the nation on offense (77.8 points scored per game) and 89th on defense (58.3 points conceded).
  • With 36.0 rebounds per game and 26.6 rebounds conceded, Iowa is 77th and 27th in the country, respectively.
  • The Hawkeyes are 28th in the nation in assists (17.5 per game) in 2024-25.
  • Iowa commits 15.5 turnovers per game and force 18.4 per game, ranking 148th and 89th, respectively, in college basketball.
  • The Hawkeyes make 6.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 154th and 135th, respectively, in the country.
  • In 2024-25, Iowa is 19th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 207th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.0%).
  • In 2024-25, the Hawkeyes have taken 33.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 66.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.8% of the Hawkeyes’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 78.2% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders
Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Talaysia Cooper 6 19.7 6.2 3.7 3.0 0.8 1.2
Edie Darby 1 12.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 2.0
Ruby Whitehorn 6 11.7 7.0 1.8 1.7 0.3 0.7
Samara Spencer 6 11.2 3.8 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.0
Lazaria Spearman 6 10.8 4.7 0.8 1.3 0.2 0.8

Iowa’s Top Players

Hawkeyes Leaders
Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Lucy Olsen 6 17.3 4.5 5.3 0.8 0.2 1.2
Addison O’Grady 8 15.0 4.8 1.3 0.5 1.8 0.0
Hannah Stuelke 8 14.5 7.1 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.3
Taylor McCabe 8 7.1 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 2.1
Aaliyah Guyton 3 6.7 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.3 1.7

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

  • December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET
  • December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET
  • December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET
  • December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET
  • December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET
  • December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

Iowa’s Upcoming Schedule

  • December 7 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET
  • December 11 vs. Iowa State at 9:00 PM ET
  • December 15 at Michigan State at 12:00 PM ET
  • December 20 vs. Northern Iowa at 7:30 PM ET
  • December 29 vs. Purdue at 3:00 PM ET
  • January 1 at Penn State at 1:00 PM ET

