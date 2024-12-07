How to Watch the NBA Today, December 8
Published 5:19 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024
Sunday’s NBA schedule has 12 quality games on the docket. Among them is the Houston Rockets playing the Los Angeles Clippers.
Searching for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch on Sunday are here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 8
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
