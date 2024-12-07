How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Published 9:21 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 8

There are 15 games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate.

There are 15 games featuring a ranked team on Sunday's college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Syracuse Orange

Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 23 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Coppin State Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at James Madison Dukes

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

DePaul Blue Demons at No. 24 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Alabama State Hornets at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grambling Tigers at No. 5 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 8 Duke Blue Devils

No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

