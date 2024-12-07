Iowa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 7 Published 2:17 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday’s contest features the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) squaring off at Barclays Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 156.5 over/under.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Iowa -2.5

Iowa -2.5 Point total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (to win): Iowa -140, Tennessee +115

Iowa vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Iowa 75, Tennessee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)

Tennessee (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)

The teams score an average of 172.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than this matchup’s total.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They’re putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball and are allowing 58.3 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball.

The 36.0 rebounds per game Iowa averages rank 78th in the nation, and are 9.4 more than the 26.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

Iowa connects on 2.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.4 (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.4.

The Hawkeyes’ 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 71.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 77th in college basketball.

Iowa has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.9 turnovers per game, committing 15.5 (149th in college basketball action) while forcing 18.4 (89th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 28.7 points per game, with a +172 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.0 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 66.3 per outing (235th in college basketball).

Tennessee is eighth in the nation at 41.0 rebounds per game. That’s 13.2 more than the 27.8 its opponents average.

Tennessee knocks down 11.2 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (225th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make, at a 29.3% rate.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 10.5 per game, committing 15.2 (135th in college basketball) while forcing 25.7 (third in college basketball).

