Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:25 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 27 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -11, and is averaging 17:50 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).
- Through 27 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
