Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:25 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 27 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -11, and is averaging 17:50 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).

Through 27 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -3, the team is 16th in the league.

The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

