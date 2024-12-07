NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 8

Published 4:18 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Sunday’s NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the games is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Chicago Bulls.

Want to boost your odds prior to Sunday’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 8

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KATU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

