NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 8 Published 4:18 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

Sunday’s NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the games is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Chicago Bulls.

Want to boost your odds prior to Sunday’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 8

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN

NBCS-PH and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSWI

YES and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH

FDSSUN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL

AZFamily and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSN

NBCS-BA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSC

SCHN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KATU

SportsNet LA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

