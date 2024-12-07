Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 27 games, Josi has averaged 25:39 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -18.

Josi has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, with 23 points in total.

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (27 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

