Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7
Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:14 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
- Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).
- Through 27 games, he has 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have conceded 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
- The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
- The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|27
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
