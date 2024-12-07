Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – December 7 Published 5:24 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators play at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:14 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.

Stamkos has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 27 opportunities).

Through 27 games, he has 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have conceded 80 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The team’s -3 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 0 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.