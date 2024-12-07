Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 14 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, December 7, 2024

A victory by the Tennessee Titans over the Jacksonville Jaguars is our computer model projection for these teams’ upcoming matchup, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET (at Nissan Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

While the Titans’ defense ranks 27th with 27.7 points allowed per game, they’ve been a little worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (18.4 points per game). The Jaguars rank 25th in points per game (19), but they’ve been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 28.3 points ceded per contest.

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Titans by 3.5) Over (40) Titans 25, Jaguars 22

Titans Betting Info

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 65.5%.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, seven of Tennessee’s 12 games have gone over the point total.

Titans games average 40.7 total points per game this season (playoffs included), 0.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 6-2.

In Jacksonville’s 12 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The average total points scored in Jaguars games (postseason included) this year (40) is 5.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Titans vs. Jaguars 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 18.4 27.7 16.2 22.8 20 31.1 Jaguars 19 28.3 22.7 22.2 15.3 34.3

