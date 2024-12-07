Will Adam Wilsby Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7? Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Adam Wilsby to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Adam Wilsby score a goal against the Senators?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Wilsby stats and insights

Wilsby is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Wilsby has no points on the power play.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.