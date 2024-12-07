Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7?
Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:42
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 2-0
Predators vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.