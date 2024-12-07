Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7? Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Senators?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.