Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7?
Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 7, 2024
Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-0
Predators vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
