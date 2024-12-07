Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7? Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Roman Josi to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Senators?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Josi stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

Josi averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.