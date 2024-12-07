Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7? Published 12:23 am Saturday, December 7, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in six of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 28.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

