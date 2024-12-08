College Football Bowl Game Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 9:38 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
Based on our projections, the best bet against the spread out of seven Football Bowl Subdivision postseason games is Buffalo (+2.5) — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, see below.
Get computer predictions and insights for that matchup and more below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Buffalo +2.5 vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Liberty Flames
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buffalo by 2.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Jan. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Jan. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: James Madison -6.5 vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. James Madison Dukes
- Projected Winner & Margin: James Madison by 11.3 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: South Florida +2.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Winner & Margin: South Florida by 0.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Memphis -1.5 vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Memphis by 3.6 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 17
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 17
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Georgia Southern -6 vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
- Projected Winner & Margin: Georgia Southern by 7.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN2
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Under 62.5 – South Florida vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Total: 57 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 51.5 – Buffalo vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Jan. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Jan. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Over 56.5 – Memphis vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 59.4 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 17
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 17
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 46.5 – Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
- Projected Total: 49.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Under 59.5 – South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Western Michigan Broncos
- Projected Total: 57.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
