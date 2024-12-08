Hawks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 21
Published 5:25 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Grizzlies
|117.3
|Points Avg.
|121.4
|119
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.5
|46.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 21.2 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.9 rebounds and 12.3 assists.
- Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
- Young makes 2.7 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. tallies 22 points per game. He also adds 5.9 rebounds per outing and 1.3 assists per contest.
- This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. also chips in with 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Wells makes 1.9 treys per game.
- Jackson’s 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game are important to the Grizzlies’ defensive performance.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/4
|Bucks
|W 119-104
|Away
|+4.5
|12/6
|Lakers
|W 134-132
|Home
|-4.5
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/11
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/7
|Celtics
|W 127-121
|Away
|+7.5
|12/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|12/13
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/15
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
