Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 8 Published 6:17 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (11-10) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nuggets 118 – Hawks 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)

Nuggets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.9)

Nuggets (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.5

The Hawks (10-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.4% more often than the Nuggets (7-14-0) this season.

Atlanta (2-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (22.2%) than Denver (4-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 66.7% of its games this season (16 of 24), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (14 of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 6-6, while the Nuggets are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 117.3 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119.0 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fifth-best in the league with 46.0 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 44.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 30.2 per game (second-best in NBA).

Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.9 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 12.5 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from downtown.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are seventh in the NBA in points scored (117.6 per game) and 24th in points allowed (117.0).

At 44.6 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds allowed, Denver is 11th and 19th in the league, respectively.

At 30.3 assists per game, the Nuggets are best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Denver is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (14.3 per game).

In 2024-25, the Nuggets are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (38.0%).

