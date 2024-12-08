Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 8
Published 6:17 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (11-10) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Nuggets 118 – Hawks 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (240.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.5
- The Hawks (10-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.4% more often than the Nuggets (7-14-0) this season.
- Atlanta (2-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (22.2%) than Denver (4-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (66.7%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 66.7% of its games this season (16 of 24), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (14 of 21).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 6-6, while the Nuggets are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 117.3 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119.0 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fifth-best in the league with 46.0 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 44.4 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 30.2 per game (second-best in NBA).
- Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.9 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are draining 12.5 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from downtown.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets are seventh in the NBA in points scored (117.6 per game) and 24th in points allowed (117.0).
- At 44.6 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds allowed, Denver is 11th and 19th in the league, respectively.
- At 30.3 assists per game, the Nuggets are best in the league.
- In terms of turnovers, Denver is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (14.3 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Nuggets are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (38.0%).
