How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Published 5:23 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court in seven games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Kansas Jayhawks squaring off against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores at TCU Horned Frogs

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

